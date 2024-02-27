Invesco Ltd. Acquires 280,600 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $50,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $209,880,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 550.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

