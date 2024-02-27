Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $55,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,759. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.