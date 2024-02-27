Invesco Ltd. Buys 107,235 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $50,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 68.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DQ opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.14. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

