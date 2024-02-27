Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $51,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

