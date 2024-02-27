Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,253,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $50,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $10,213,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

