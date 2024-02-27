Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $46,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $33.27.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

