Invesco Ltd. Has $50.88 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $50,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.23%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

