Invesco Ltd. Has $52.56 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $52,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 255.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

