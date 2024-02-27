Invesco Ltd. Has $53.17 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $53,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

