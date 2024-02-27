Invesco Ltd. Has $54.80 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $54,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $76,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,054,397 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,882 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

