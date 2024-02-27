Invesco Ltd. Has $55.72 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $55,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,122 shares of company stock worth $7,408,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

