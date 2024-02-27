Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $50,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Timken Trading Up 1.2 %

Timken stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

