Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $55,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

