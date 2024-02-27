Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $52,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

