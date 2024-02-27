Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $51,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after buying an additional 1,898,539 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 2,406,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,494,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRS opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

DRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

