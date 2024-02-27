Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,590 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $132.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

