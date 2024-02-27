Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,699 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $53,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SJW Group by 263.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

