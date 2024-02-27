Invesco Ltd. Sells 4,931 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $54,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

ASO stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

