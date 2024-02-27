Invesco Ltd. Sells 82,378 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $49,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

About Primoris Services

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.