Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,249 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 285,076 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

