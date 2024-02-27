Investors Buy High Volume of Micron Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 139,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average volume of 78,614 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

