Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 2,904 call options.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,881. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

