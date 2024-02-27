Investors Buy Large Volume of Vistra Call Options (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 13,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of 329% compared to the average daily volume of 3,245 call options.

Vistra Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vistra by 323.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

