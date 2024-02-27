Investors Purchase High Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Call Options (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 23,077 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 236% compared to the average volume of 6,878 call options.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

