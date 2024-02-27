IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 1.1%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.12. 1,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.
IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,297,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123,875 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000.
About IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF
The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.
