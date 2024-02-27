IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 1.1%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.12. 1,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,297,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123,875 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000.

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

