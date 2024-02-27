iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.