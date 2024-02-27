iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.44 and last traded at $62.20. 8,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 27,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Israel ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

