iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after buying an additional 375,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 637.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 108,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 37,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of THD stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.