iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 13,517 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,375% compared to the average daily volume of 389 put options.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $180.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.16. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,743,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,056,000 after acquiring an additional 198,308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

