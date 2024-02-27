Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 3578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $290,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 21.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

