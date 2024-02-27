Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Premier by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

