JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stock Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $50,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.4 %

JKS stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $58.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

