Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 1.4%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00. Approximately 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

Kerry Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

