Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Park National by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Park National by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Performance

PRK stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on PRK

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.