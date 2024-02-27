Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,289 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $690.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

