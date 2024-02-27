Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,216 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 46,956 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after buying an additional 2,374,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.