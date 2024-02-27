Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $32,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.