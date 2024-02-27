Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $32,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
CAVA Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
