Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $508,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $292.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

