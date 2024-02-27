Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

