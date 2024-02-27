Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $140.93 and last traded at $140.27, with a volume of 370383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.33.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,932,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,020,000 after purchasing an additional 171,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 0.76.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

