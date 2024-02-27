Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kymera Therapeutics traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 37320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172,839 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

