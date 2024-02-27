Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 738.33 ($9.36).

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.08) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.31) on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($8.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,597.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 614.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 602.56.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

