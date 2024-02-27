Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $35.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $39.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $44.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $519.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $522.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,586,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

