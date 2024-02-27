LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of LMAT opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

