Lemonade Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,918 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 8,850 call options.
Lemonade Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lemonade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lemonade by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,198,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,847,000 after purchasing an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
