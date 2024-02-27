Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Robin Budenberg Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($570,776.26).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.92 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.17 ($0.73).

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.