Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Robin Budenberg Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($570,776.26).
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.92 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67).
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
