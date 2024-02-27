Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) vs. Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Critical Contrast

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -7.73% -54.80% -5.41% Grab -18.43% -6.77% -5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyft and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 19 3 0 2.09 Grab 0 0 6 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.27%. Grab has a consensus price target of $4.81, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Lyft.

71.6% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lyft has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.40 billion 1.42 -$340.32 million ($0.89) -17.92 Grab $2.36 billion 5.07 -$434.00 million ($0.10) -31.90

Lyft has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grab beats Lyft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

