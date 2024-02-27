Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 213415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.