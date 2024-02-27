Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.19, but opened at $43.55. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 26,421 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Michael K. Hooks purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $891.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile



Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

