Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 759,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,660,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile



Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

